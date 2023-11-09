Drivers seriously injured in head-on collision near Peace River

The drivers of two vehicles are in hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision Thursday near Peace River, Alta.

RCMP reported Thursday afternoon the crash on Highway 2 about three kilometres from the bridge that crosses the major river into town blocked the road, making it impassable until the scene was cleared at 6:30 p.m.

STARS air ambulance attended the scene along with police collision analysts, paramedics and firefighters.

Peace River, population 7,000, is located 385 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Anyone with information related to the crash, including witnesses or people with dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611 or your local police.