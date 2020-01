EDMONTON -- Epcor crews are working to repair a water main break on Whyte Avenue Friday afternoon.

Westbound traffic is down to one lane on 82 Avenue, between 107 and 108 Street, Epcor tweeted.

Attn #yeg drivers: Our crews are working on repairs due to a water main break on 82 Ave. Westbound traffic on 82 Ave will be down to one lane between 107 St. and 108 St. Please use alternate routes on your afternoon commute home. #yegtraffic — EPCOR (@EPCOR) January 17, 2020

Epcor is asking drivers to use alternate routes on their way home.