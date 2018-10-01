The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive in the city’s southeast were closed early Monday morning, after a car collided with a moose.

Police said the small car struck the moose on the Henday at 17 Street at about 5:15 a.m.

It’s believed the car, with two people inside, was headed west when the collision happened.

The 52-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger, a 52-year-old woman, was treated on the scene by paramedics before being rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The animal also died in the crash.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said animals move freely in and around Edmonton, including moose. These days, the moose are in rut, and bull moose are not paying as much attention to potential dangers.

“We have situations where the animals are moving around and not paying attention to things like traffic and other situations you would find in an urban centre,” Dennis Prodan, an Alberta Fish and Wildlife Officer said. “That brings along the heightened need for people who are driving to be vigilant when they’re driving, pay attention to their surroundings.”

Traffic was diverted from the area for several hours as police investigated. Police said the road reopened at about 8 a.m.