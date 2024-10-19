EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Drivers warned of delays due to demonstration heading from downtown to Whyte Avenue

    Whyte Avenue is seen from the CTV News Edmonton drone in an undated file image. Whyte Avenue is seen from the CTV News Edmonton drone in an undated file image.
    Edmonton police are warning drivers of traffic disruptions downtown and on Whyte Avenue Saturday afternoon.

    Police said a demonstration involving vehicles is expected to start near 97 Street at 3 p.m. It is expected to move south along the High Level Bridge, to Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

    The demonstration is expected to last until the evening, with officers monitoring the route for the duration.

    Police are asking drivers in the area to be cautious of pedestrians and plan extra time for travel.

    No other details on the demonstration were given.

    Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election

    The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.

