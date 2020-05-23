Driveway party held to celebrate St. Albert resident's 99th birthday
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020 4:58PM MDT
99th birthday party for Eugene Lemiski.
EDMONTON -- There were 99 reasons to celebrate in St. Albert on Saturday.
Family and friends held a driveway birthday celebration for Eugene Lemiski, who turning 99 years old.
Those who know and love him say he loves to walk and still has his driver's licence.
They say if it weren't for the pandemic, he'd be driving every day to McDonald’s to meet up with his morning coffee group.