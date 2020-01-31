EDMONTON -- A driving suspension has been lifted against an Edmonton-area man arrested by police while intoxicated in the back seat of a running SUV stationed along the side of Highway 16.

The Alberta Transportation Safety Board ordered the suspension immediately cancelled in a Dec. 3, 2019 ruling.

“He was in the back seat where it would be highly unlikely that he would accidently put the vehicle in motion,” the panel’s ruling reads.

“The Board did not believe there existed a realistic risk the Appellant would change his mind and choose later to drive the vehicle.”

While the man’s suspension was lifted, he is still facing criminal charges related to the same incident, according to his lawyer, Kristofer Advent.

“Cases such as this highlight the importance of having an objective body review suspensions as soon as possible after they are initiated by the police,” Advent wrote in an email to CTV News.

‘VISIBLY INTOXICATED’

The ruling details how a constable with Enoch RCMP responded to a Sept. 1, 2019 report of an erratic driver heading eastbound on Highway 16.

The person who reported the vehicle to police described it as a dark-coloured SUV that was “all over the roadway” and slamming on its brakes. There was no description of the driver or number of occupants.

An officer spotted and approached a black SUV parked on the side of the highway with no hazard lights around 9:22 p.m.

The mountie found the “visibly intoxicated” man inside, sitting in the rear passenger-side seat of the vehicle. He told the officer the vehicle belonged to his mother.

The SUV’s interior lights were on, its engine was active and the music system was playing. The officer also noticed a half-full bottle of Smirnoff vodka inside as well as a wallet containing a drivers licence belonging to neither the man or his mother.

The vehicle used keyless ignition, allowing the officer to move the still-running SUV to a safer position despite searching and being unable to find its keys.

The officer arrested the man for impaired driving and drove him to the station.

“The Appellant needed constant reminders to sit down or follow other simple directions which are all behaviors that are common among drunk persons in cells,” according to the ruling.

The man provided one breath sample that registered more than three times the legal driving limit. He refused to provide a second sample, was served with police documents and released later that night.

'CARE OR CONTROL'

The man’s appeal argument centred around whether he was within the legal definition of driving, specifically if he had "care or control" of the vehicle as outlined in the Traffic Safety Act.

His lawyer pointed out that police had only a vague description of the reported erratic vehicle. Advent also argued the man couldn’t be considered the vehicle’s driver given he was in the back seat and didn’t have its keys.

The Registrar countered that the man was the lone occupant with no other way to get home and told police at the station that he “f**ked up.”

“The Board should find on a balance of probabilities that there was a realistic risk that the Appellant could place the vehicle in motion.”

The board disagreed, ruling that it wasn’t certain the the man had been driving the vehicle or had any intent to do so.

“While none of this evidence is determinative, it collectively suggests the possibility that there was someone else in the vehicle who was driving,” the board wrote in cancelling the suspension.

“Police took inadequate steps to eliminate the possibility that there had been another person present.”

Alberta’s driving laws were updated in April 2018 and allow police to impose an immediate 90-day driving suspension on anyone impaired by alcohol or drugs or who fails or refuses breath or blood samples.

A zero-tolerance policy is also in place for newer drivers under the Graduated Driver Licensing program.