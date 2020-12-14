EDMONTON -- Charities are feeling the pinch this season as demand soars and donations drop in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New research from Imagine Canada shows that only 55 per cent of Albertans plan to donate over the holidays this year, 11 per cent fewer than normal.

Just 13 per cent plan to volunteer this year, 22 per cent fewer than in a normal holiday season.

The report, released on Monday, found that many Albertans are planning to donate less this year, with 73 per cent of those saying it's because of COVID-related financial difficulties.

"With demand rising and revenues falling, charities face a perfect storm this holiday season,” Imagine Canada president and CEO Bruce MacDonald said in a written release. “We are asking Canadians to stand together and strike back at the pandemic by digging a bit deeper to help charities assist those in need."

Forty per cent of Albertans were having trouble managing debt this year according to the 2020 Consumer Debt Report from the Credit Counselling Society.

The research found that Canadians planned to give an average of $317 in 2020, which would be 40 per cent less than previous years.