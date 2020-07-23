EDMONTON -- The Bissell Centre has set a goal: It's looking for 7,000 pairs of new underwear to eventually hand out to Edmonton’s inner city homeless community.

“It’s actually the most requested item, and the least donated item,” said Bissell Centre’s marketing and communications coordinator Scarlet Bjornson. “It’s very, very important.”

The annual "Drop Your Gonch" campaign, now in its seventh year, is accepting financial donations online to purchase boxers, briefs, and bras. Organizers say the strategic move is necessary because of the ongoing pandemic.

“One-hundred per cent. Because of COVID-19 we decided to take our campaign online instead of risking any further community transmission,” said Bjornson.

Edmonton’s homeless have fewer opportunities and places to go to meet their hygienic needs.

"Dignity is the most important especially for folks who are trying to climb out of their situations,” said Bjornson. “They're trying to get jobs and housing and all of those things and one thing that they have to worry about is wearing dirty underwear, and that's just unacceptable."

The Bissell Centre is still accepting in-kind donations.

As of Thursday afternoon, the centre is still 2,100 pairs of new, much-needed underwear short of its goal of 7,000.

The “Drop Your Gonch” campaign runs until July 29.