Dropped recliner causes life-threatening Yellowhead crash: EPS

    Edmonton police are searching for the driver of a truck that fled the scene after a collision between two other vehicles on Yellowhead Trail.

    On Wednesday around 9 p.m., Edmonton police were called to the area of Yellowhead Trail and Winterburn Road.

    Officers were told a recliner fell off the back of an older model dark-coloured pickup truck while it was driving west.

    The driver pulled over on the south side of the road.

    The driver of a Toyota Corolla sedan stopped to avoid hitting the recliner when it was then hit from behind by a Chevy Avalanche.

    After the crash, the dark-coloured pickup truck fled the scene, according to police.

    The 46-year-old woman who was driving the Corolla was taken to hospital by STARS with critical, life-threatening injuries. She is still in hospital.

    The 79-year-old man driving the Avalanche was taken to hospital as a precaution.

    Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam video of the dark-coloured pickup truck to contact them at 780-423-4567.

