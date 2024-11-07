Dropped recliner causes life-threatening Yellowhead crash: EPS

Edmonton police are searching for the driver of a truck that fled the scene after a collision between two other vehicles on Yellowhead Trail.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m., Edmonton police were called to the area of Yellowhead Trail and Winterburn Road.

Officers were told a recliner fell off the back of an older model dark-coloured pickup truck while it was driving west.

The driver pulled over on the south side of the road.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla sedan stopped to avoid hitting the recliner when it was then hit from behind by a Chevy Avalanche.

After the crash, the dark-coloured pickup truck fled the scene, according to police.

The 46-year-old woman who was driving the Corolla was taken to hospital by STARS with critical, life-threatening injuries. She is still in hospital.

The 79-year-old man driving the Avalanche was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam video of the dark-coloured pickup truck to contact them at 780-423-4567.