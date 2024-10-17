Drowning death of 5-year-old at Wabamun Lake believed to be criminal: RCMP

RCMP are looking for witnesses in what they believe was the criminal death of a five-year-old girl at Wabamun Lake on Sunday.

Mounties were called to the lake in the afternoon after reports that a canoe had capsized with a child and a woman inside.

The five-year-old girl was pulled from the water by bystanders near the playground at the provincial park. First responders could not revive her, and she died.

The woman was pulled from the lake by other watercraft in the area. No details were given on her condition.

On Thursday, RCMP said they don't believe the canoe capsized and they are treating the death as a criminal investigation.

Anyone who saw the drowning or who was in the area between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.