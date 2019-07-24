A judge has accepted a four-year joint submission sentence for a drug dealer in connection with the death Szymon Kalich.

Kalich, 33, died of a fentanyl overdose on Jan. 27, 2016. He was a drug user who had just gotten out a recovery centre at the time of his death.

Court heard that he went to Jordan Yarmey’s apartment on Jan. 25, crushed a fentanyl pill and snorted it.

Yarmey went into his room and when he came out the next morning he found Kalich dead.

He took the body into the hallway, where it was found by neighbours.

Yarmey was initially charged with manslaughter in Kalich’s death, but on Monday pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death. He also pleaded guilty to trafficking a controlled substance.

“I, on behalf of society, have to express our outrage about this type of crime,” said Justice Beverly Browne.

“I hope you might someday consider talking to the Kalich family. That’s their decision, absolutely. But I think you’ve got some words you need to say to them. More than you’ve said in court.”

