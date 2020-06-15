EDMONTON -- Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a drug house in Mill Woods.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods initially started investigating the house at 297 Greenoch Crescent NW in July 2019 after receiving complaints about drug activity.

A warning letter was issued to the owner that month.

In August, SCAN investigators and the Edmonton police delivered a warning letter to the tenants of the property, and to deliver an eviction notice on behalf of the owner.

Sheriffs said the tenants remained in the home, and the drug activity continued.

SCAN and police worked together to collect evidence of drug activity at the house.

Investigators were able to get a court order on Monday authorizing them to close the house.

Crews boarded up the house, changed the locks, and erected a fence around the property. The barriers will stay in place until Sept. 11, and no one can enter the house during that time.

The order also allows SCAN to supervise the house until June 2022.