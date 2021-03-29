EDMONTON -- A “problem property” in Whitecourt, Alta., was shut down by Alberta Sheriffs Monday.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of Alberta Sheriffs began an investigation into drug activity at 20 Baly Road in Whitecourt after multiple people complained and reported suspicious activity between October and December last year.

Effective noon Monday, a community safety order granted by the Court of Queen’s Bench permitted police to board up the residence, change the locks, and erect a fence surrounding the property.

No one is allowed on the premises for 90 days without permission from Alberta Sheriffs.

The property will reopen June 27 with conditions in place until December 2022, including not having any additional tenants or visitors without permission from SCAN.

SCAN works with other law enforcement agencies to close properties being used for illicit activity. Sheriffs have authority under safer communities and neighbourhoods legislation to target what are deemed “problem properties” through civil enforcement.

“When criminals endanger the safety and well-being of law-abiding Albertans, we must act to end these dangerous activities,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu said in a statement.

“This case is a good example of how police and the Alberta Sheriffs can work together in communities throughout Alberta to stop criminal activity and ensure people feel safe in their homes and their neighbourhoods.”

Alberta’s SCAN unit was created in 2008 and has investigated more than 5,800 ‘problem properties’ and issued over 90 community safety orders.

To confidentially report a suspicious property, SCAN encourages Albertans to visit its website.