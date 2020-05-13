EDMONTON -- A drug house in northwest Edmonton was shut down on Wednesday.

A complaint about the property at 14031 118 Street was made in 2015, but more prompted another investigation in October 2019.

According to Alberta sheriffs, drug activity was taking place in the home, which is said to belong to a single person.

It is also located close to St. Timothy School and investigators said "a high volume of people coming and going" from the address increased concern of COVID-19 transmission.

Officials have closed the house for 90 days.

The courts have also ordered the house be supervised for one year.