EDMONTON -- Approximately $650,000 worth of cocaine was found in a drug lab in a north Edmonton residential building last week.

According to police, on March 10, property management staff went into a suite in a building in the area of 96 Street and 129B Avenue to update appliances and saw white powder covering the kitchen surfaces and a bag filled with plastic bags of white powder. There was no furniture in the suite.

Edmonton police obtained a search warrant and recovered 6.5 kilograms of cocaine and equipment used to make crack cocaine.

Charges have not been laid, police said.

Signs of a drug lab include odd chemical odours, unusual amounts of solvents such as camping fuel, covered-up batteries and red or purple stains on surfaces, police said.

“These labs can be very dangerous due to their potential to attract crime, emit toxic fumes and cause fires and explosions, and we ask all citizens, especially landlords and property managers, to keep their eyes open for signs that a lab might be operating in your building or area," Edmonton Police Service Const. Justin Marleau said.