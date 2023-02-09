Drug seizures in Glenora, Cameron Heights homes lead to more than 100 charges

Two men are facing more than 100 charges in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $1 million in drugs and numerous firearms in Edmonton.

Police began investigating Adam Salah Johma, 53, in July after he was identified in a previous drug-trafficking investigation.

Investigators determined two men were using a vacant home in Glenora to store "controlled substances and firearms."

On Nov. 2, police executed two search warrants – one in Glenora and one at a home in Cameron Heights – and seized:

8.5 kg of cocaine (approximate street value $585,000)

Over 11,000 Xanax pills (approximate street value $234,000)

More than 250 oyxcodone pills (approximate street value $7,100)

Psilocybin (approximate street value $1,800)

Cannabis gummies (approximate street value $5,000)

24 kg cocaine buffing agent (approximate street value $96,000)

Approximately $3,100 in cash

Eight handguns

Several high-capacity magazines with over 1,400 rounds of ammunition

Two of the firearms were stolen and two had been smuggled into Canada, including one investigators have linked to a shooting in west Edmonton in 2021, Edmonton Police Service said.

One firearm had a 3D printed frame and was converted to function as fully automatic.

Police have determined that neither suspect had a valid Possession and Acquisition License (PAL).

On Feb. 2, police assisted Mounties in North Battleford, Sask., by executing a search warrant on another Glenora home.

Investigators discovered a two-year-old child was living at the home while trafficking was taking place, police said.

The child has since been placed in the care of other family members.

A 34-year-old man and Johma, both of Edmonton, have been charged with a combined total of 102 charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearms-related charges. The 34-year-old man was also charged with obstructing a peace officer, arson and child endangerment..

He has not been named to protect the identity of the child.

Robert Trach, 59, of North Battleford, Sask., and the 34-year-old man have also been jointly charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of unlawfully distributing it and possessing contraband tobacco for the purpose of sale.

Police will hold a news conference about the investigation at 2 p.m. CTV News Edmonton will carry the press conference live on our website.