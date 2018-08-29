Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Drug trafficking investigation linked to 'outlaw bikers'
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:41PM MDT
A year-long investigation by ALERT and RCMP has dismantled a drug trafficking network with links to a Hells Angels member.
ALERT said the investigation, dubbed Project Entry, impacted Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Cold Lake, Whitecourt and Grande Prairie.
The drug trafficking network was connected to a member of the Hells Angels and support club members.
Details on the investigation will be released by ALERT Thursday.