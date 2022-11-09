Drug-trafficking scheme in Edmonton, Sherwood Park to see 5 charged: RCMP

RCMP plan to charge five people in connection to a drug-trafficking operation in Sherwood Park and Edmonton.

Mounties say a months-long investigation led to them searching an Edmonton property and seizing 1.1 kilograms of cocaine, 225 grams of fentanyl, 920 grams of meth, 2,000 prescription pills, 530 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as other drug-trafficking paraphernalia, cash, a handgun and ammunition.

Police say the group will likely face numerous charges related to controlled substances and trafficking. Two of the five will also face charges for possessing a prohibited handgun.

Investigators said they expect to make more arrests.