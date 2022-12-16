Drugs, guns and stolen passports seized after RCMP raid Wetaskiwin home

Two Wetaskiwin residents face a series of firearms-related charges after Mounties completed a search of their home and found drugs, firearms, body armour and a pair of stolen passports.

According to RCMP, officers searched a home in the central Alberta city on Nov. 30 after a crime reduction investigation was initiated.

Officers located four firearms, including a homemade handgun, a "large quantity" of drugs, a "variety of ammunition," and two stolen passports.

A battering ram, body armour, knives, machetes and hatchets were also recovered, police said Friday.

A 58-year-old man faces eight charges, including:

Careless use of a firearm;

Two counts of failing to comply with a release order;

Possessing a controlled substance; and

Possession of body armour without a licence.

A 37-year-old woman was charged with failing to comply with a release order, possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, possessing a controlled substance for trafficking, possessing body armour without a licence and three other firearm-related charges.

The pair remain in police custody and are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court later this month.

Wetaskiwin is approximately 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.