EDMONTON -- The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a single-vehicle crash west of Edmonton Saturday night.

Parkland RCMP, fire and EMS attended the collision on Range Road 40B and Highway 16 near Wabamun around 10:50 p.m.

Police said a man and woman in their 30s were both on the bike when the driver failed to see a concrete median at the intersection of the overpass.

The driver "reacted too late" and lost control of the motorcycle, causing both of them to fall off while moving toward the median, RCMP said.

Crews tried to resuscitate the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, but he was pronounced dead on scene. The woman was wearing a helmet and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs are believed to be factor, RCMP said.