Drugs, sawed-off shotgun seized east of Edmonton

Police are investigating after drugs and a sawed-off shotgun were seized from homes in St. Paul, Alta.

Search warrants were executed at three St. Paul homes on Sept. 9.

As a result, police seized 57 grams of methamphetamine, 57 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a sawed-off shotgun with ammunition.

“Drug trafficking is a significant public safety concern and its negative consequences are especially magnified in smaller communities. ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) works hand-in-hand with our local partners to protect communities big and small from organized crime.” said Sgt. Bruce Maclean of ALERT Lloydminster in a written release.

“This investigation has been ongoing and continues to be. The collaboration efforts of the St. Paul Detachment members, ALERT and a number of Eastern Alberta District Units in this investigation has been paramount in the successful investigation thus far,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Stannard of St. Paul RCMP.

Police have identified several suspects in the case, but no one has been charged.

Investigators are preparing reports and disclosure for Crown Counsel.

St. Paul is about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.