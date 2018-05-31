Charges are pending against a man involved in a two-vehicle collision after driving erratically, with a child as a passenger, early Thursday morning in northwest Edmonton.

An off-duty EPS officer noticed a Dodge Journey driving erratically in the area of 132 Street and 115 Avenue at approximately 5:40 a.m.

The officer called 911 and continued to follow the Journey until other officers responded. The vehicle reportedly left the road several times, mounted sideways and drove through greenspaces, EPS said. It also sped through a red light at the intersection of 127 Street and 118 Avenue.

The Journey, headed north, ran another red light in the area of 127 Street and Yellowhead Trail and struck a GMC SUV travelling east at approximately 5:43 a.m.

The driver of the GMC, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The 26-year-old driver of the Journey and his three passengers – a child, an adult man and woman – were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

EPS is investigating the collision and they believe speed and drugs were factors in the crash.