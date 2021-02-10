EDMONTON -- Two Hills RCMP found drugs, stolen guns and a stolen side-by-side after executing a search warrant in Lamont County.

RCMP executed the search warrant on Feb. 1 and seized five guns, two of which were confirmed as stolen from Vermilion and Donalda.

The side-by-side stolen from West Cove in April 2020 was also seized by police.

RMCP found cocaine, methamphetamine and several cartons of cigarettes during the search.

Police also found printing equipment and believe that firearms licences were being made at the property.

Charges are pending and the investigation is continuing, said RCMP.