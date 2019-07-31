RCMP in Grande Prairie has charged three men and one woman with illegal possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and intent to distribute drugs.

The bust was the result of a search warrant that was executed on a hotel in Grande Prairie and resulted in:

60g of Methamphetamine

51g of Cannabis

43g of Cocaine

1.9g of Heroin

.74g of Fentanyl

A loaded 9mm hand gun, brass knuckles, $930 cash, and other drug related paraphernalia were also recovered.

Julia King and Joseph Read of Grande Prairie and Andrew Pysar of Canmore, Alta. are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on July 31, 2019.

Alec Levin of Grande Prairie is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Aug. 7, 2019.