Dry conditions prompt fire advisory in Leduc County

A fire advisory was issued Wednesday in Leduc County due to dry conditions.

The county says minimal snow coverage and low moisture levels are contributing factors.

No restrictions have been put in place as a result of the advisory.

Fire permits are not required for open burns within the county between Nov. 1 and Feb. 28 except in Nisku Business Park, but residents and businesses are encouraged to notify Leduc County Fire Services of any open burns as a precautionary measure.

Fire pits and burn barrels are still permitted.

Anyone who sees a fire should call 911.