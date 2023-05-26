Dry conditions return to Alberta, fire activity picks up Sunday

Fire activity in Alberta picked up overnight Saturday, with Alberta Wildfire counting 54 wildfires Sunday afternoon, including 14 which were classified as out of control.

The day before, there were 49 wildfires for which the provincial department was leading the firefighting. The number of out-of-control fires remained the same.

Among the largest is the 132,000-hectare Long Lake fire in northwestern Alberta near the B.C. border and community of Rainbow Lake and the 78,000-hectare Paskwa fire affecting the communities of Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta. Both fires had grown in size Sunday.

Saturday, officials said the return of hot, dry conditions was expected to increase fire activity but crews were prepared and aware of the situation.

A fire ban and off-highway vehicle restrictions are still in place in northern and central Alberta due to continuing dry conditions and extreme fire risk.

The City of Edmonton also remains under a fire ban.

"While we can take heart that things are improving and more Albertans are starting to return home, we cannot afford to drop our guard," Cyndee Evans, Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director said at Saturday's update. "Now is not the time for complacency."

Officials are asking Albertans to check their area and follow any fire bans and restrictions in place.

The number of evacuation orders was six Saturday and 5,257 Albertans were still displaced. That number is expected to be lower at Sunday's update, as the Municipal District of Greenview cancelled all evacuation orders in the area as of 10 a.m.

When the Alberta government declared a state of emergency on May 6, there were 110 wildfires burning in the province.

The state of emergency is set to expire on June 3. Premier Danielle Smith said Friday the next government – which will be elected May 29 – will decide whether or not to extend it.

Alberta wildfire officials said the situation still needs to improve before the provincial state of emergency is cancelled.

"While recent lower temperatures and humidity have helped, we still have very dry conditions across the province, which means the fire danger across the province is slowly increasing and remains extreme in the northern parts of Alberta," Melissa Story of Alberta Wildfire said Saturday.

Story said on Saturday that firefighters and support staff from New Zealand and Australia are arriving over the weekend, and an extension has been granted for members of the Canadian Armed Forces helping with firefighting efforts.

Watch the live update on the Alberta wildfire situation at 3 p.m. MT on CTVNewsedmonton.ca.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn