EDMONTON -- A mother duck and her ducklings were rescued Wednesday after wandering into a southwest Edmonton flower shop.

The group of ducks wandered into Swish + Company, which usually keeps its doors open on a sunny day.

“We just looked over and mom and six of her goslings were in the store,” said Justine Mcinychuk, one of the store owners.

“They somehow made it across the parking lot into our store,” she added. “It was totally cute.”

Employees found a cardboard box and eventually cornered the birds, and were transported to a pond behind the store and were released.