EDMONTON -- It took several hours, but Edmonton firefighters were able to rescue a family of ducklings that fell into a storm drain Friday morning.

The crew arrived at 217 Street and Rosenthal Boulevard at 10:14 a.m. EPCOR and a technical rescue team arrived later to help with the rescue.

At 12:15 p.m. three out of four ducklings had been saved. EPCOR stayed behind to work on rescuing the last duckling.

The ducklings were successfully returned to a nearby pond.