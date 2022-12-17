Ducks, Oilers clash, looking to grab, and hold, lead

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken) Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island