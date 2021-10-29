Dump truck gets caught on south Edmonton phone lines

EDMONTON -

EPCOR says no service was affected when a dump truck got hung up on some telephone lines in south Edmonton on Thursday.

Crews were called to 51 Avenue and Calgary Trail in the afternoon.

It’s not clear how the truck’s dump box and lines became entangled, however an EPCOR spokesperson said, “Given that the lines that were impacted are telecommunications lines, there are no power outages associated with it.”

EPCOR, emergency crews and police were all called to the scene to help.