Duncan Keith out, Oilers have other 'injury situations' ahead of Arizona matchup

Edmonton Oilers' Duncan Keith (2) and Evan Bouchard (75) skate past as Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson, left rear, celebrates Joe Pavelski (16) and Roope Hintz, right, after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Edmonton Oilers' Duncan Keith (2) and Evan Bouchard (75) skate past as Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson, left rear, celebrates Joe Pavelski (16) and Roope Hintz, right, after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Edmonton Top Stories