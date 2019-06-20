

John Hanson, CTV News Edmonton





Dungeons and Dragons has a reputation for passionate fans of the table top fantasy role-playing game. Now, Edmontonian Tara Rout is leading a unique trip to English castles that will allow participants to play the game in the midst of medieval surroundings.

"It’s an all-inclusive vacation for people who want to do some role-playing games while they’re on their holiday," Rout says of the four-night boutique experience, set in authentic, ancient castles.

Her experience organizing lush, historically themed events like Edmonton’s Regency Ball, combined with her brother’s passion for D&D, as fans refer to the game, lead the pair to create the unique getaway trip.

Last year they brought 38 people to a French castle for the inaugural D&D In A Castle event. This year, over 100 people from around the world are gathering, spread between four English fortresses, including the 14th-century Langley Castle.

The package includes all meals but accommodations are extra based on how much participants wish to spend. The base cost is $2,650 USD, with a medieval encampment tent adding $750 USD for the four nights, or $2,800 USD for a luxury suite in the castle itself.

If the price of admission seems high, it may not seem like much to those with a sense of nostalgia for their younger days.

“Everybody who played D&D in the ‘80s, from my generation, suddenly went ‘I’m a grown up, I can admit I play D&D,’ Rout says. “It’s a pretty nerdy thing to do, but you know, the nerds have won. So now we’re playing D&D in the open.”

They’ll play the game over three days in eight-hour marathon sessions. While it may seem gruelling, Rout says that the chance to focus on the beloved game, without the distractions of everyday life, is what people cherish.

“People love it. It sparks the vision of a dream come true. You know, it’s just a bucket list kind of thing.”

If modern gaming brings up the image of isolated players enveloped in a solitary, imaginary world, the game, developed in the late 1970s, has a reputation for bringing people together.

“It’s a great pastime because it’s so social,” Rout asserts. “It’s not focused on anything other than having fun with a group of people. And it’s very inclusive. Anybody can play D&D. It’s literally a game for 12-year-olds, it just happens to be fun for grown-ups.”

While she is quick to point out the immersive nature of this vacation does not resemble other cosplay or dress up fantasy adventures, Rout is bringing an impressive gown for the first evening’s welcoming event, the Barovian Ball.

She describes her custom-tailored ensemble as a mix of styles inspired by Elizabeth I and vampires. Not all participants will go to such extremes, but as the organizer, and one who loves “intense fantasy events”, Rout feels an obligation to make an impact with her appearance.

The event runs June 30 to July 4, and plans are already in place for an even larger D&D In a Castle in September 2020.