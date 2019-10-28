EDMONTON -- One of the companies that operates e-scooters in Edmonton has shut down for the season.

The Bird app now displays a message telling users 'the Birds have been put away for the winter' and that they will be back in the spring.

Bird did not return repeated requests for comment.

Lime scooters have not officially ended the season, but did pause service on Friday.

"Due to the weather advisory we’ve removed them until it’s safe to ride again," a representative for Lime said in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "As we head into the winter months, Lime monitors the weather and our robust operations team pulls them based on conditions."

The two companies launched their e-scooter rideshares in Edmonton in August 2019.