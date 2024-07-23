E-scooters not allowed on roads, highways in Wood Buffalo, RCMP says in reminder to residents

As e-scooters become more common and available, Wood Buffalo RCMP are reminding people in the region of the rules and regulations surrounding them.

E-scooters have become more popular in Fort McMurray and other cities around the province in recent years. Edmonton has three brands of e-scooters and e-bikes available for rent and use in certain areas of the city.

E-scooters are considered miniature vehicles and come with certain regulations, according to the RCMP.

"E-scooters are not classified as a pedestrian-like mobility aid because they can pose a safety hazard to other pedestrians and cannot be operated on the sidewalks alongside a street or highway," RCMP said in a news release.

"E-scooters can also present an extreme safety hazard when driven on the roadway with other vehicles."

Riders are able to use them without having a driver's licence, registration or insurance, and can pose "considerable liability concerns" in the event of a collision, added RCMP.

Wood Buffalo RCMP want to remind people that while some regions have e-scooter rental programs in place and are exempt to the Traffic Safety Act, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo does not have a program like that.

"Until these regulatory gaps are closed, e-scooters are prohibited on any road or highway within the municipality of Wood Buffalo and can only be legally used on private property or off-road," RCMP said in the release.

E-scooters also cannot be used on sidewalks along a street or highway, RCMP added.

RCMP also offered the following safety tips when using an e-scooter:

Be safe and slow down when sharing a pathway with pedestrians, leaving enough space to pass pedestrians safely;

Wear a helmet and safety gear;

Do not travel with more than one passenger on your e-scooter, additional passengers compromise your ability to stay balanced and decreases your ability to stop quickly or avoid objects that may be in your path.

More information on the regulations surrounding miniature vehicles in Alberta is available online.