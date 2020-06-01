E-Scooters return to Edmonton streets
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 6:53PM MDT
E-scooters will officially launch in Edmonton on Monday.
EDMONTON -- E-scooters are back in Edmonton. Both Lime and Bird are up and running again.
The companies recommend users wipe down the scooter or sanitize their hands before and after their rides.
In an email to users, Lime says the scooters should only be used for essential outings and not joy rides.
Lime is also offering free 30-minute rides for frontline workers.