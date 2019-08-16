

After months of rumours, it appears e-scooters will be set to hit Edmonton streets on Monday.

CTV News has learned Bird Canada, a California-based e-scooter company, will officially launch next week.

The wildly popular e-scooter pilot program has been a hit in Calgary, with more than 150,000 riders using the service.

In June, Bird Canada CEO said customers will be able to use the machines at a cost of $1.15 to start and 35 cents a minute after, a rate which he says makes the service competitive with public transit.

The company expects to put between 500 and 1,000 e-scooters in each city.

The devices have attracted complaints in some cities of littering sidewalks and being tossed in streams, but Lyons says his firm is committed to have enough staff to track and return wayward e-scooters.

"We don't anticipate having those kinds of problems," he said.

"That won't be an issue for us. Nowadays, what Bird typically does and what we will do, we have full-time people who go out in the middle of the day or late at night and move the scooters around. Back in the day, they didn't do that."

Even though the scooters aren't scheduled to hit city streets until Monday, Edmontonian Ranon Soans spotted some on Whyte Avenue.

