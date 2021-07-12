EDMONTON -- The future site of Edmonton’s newest hospital is beginning to transform.

On Monday, Hadyn Place, the press secretary for the minister of infrastructure, confirmed site servicing work had begun for the Edmonton South Hospital.

Fences are going up, trees are coming down and digging is expected to begin shortly. Place said an excavator and front loader are already on site for soil removal.

So far the topographic survey has been completed and a bird survey that identified 13 nests was finished last week. According to Place, buffer zones have been flagged to prevent activities near the nests.

The government says the site servicing part of the project will create about 250 jobs for the next 18 months.

Construction near Ellerslie Road and 127 Street should be complete by 2030.