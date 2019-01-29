

CTV Edmonton





Firefighters were called to an early morning house fire on Tuesday.

Crews were called to a building on 112 Avenue and 124 Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Flames and smoke were coming from the basement. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Two tenants were inside the building when the fire broke out, both were able to get out safely.

There is no word yet on what caused the blaze.