EDMONTON -- A home under construction in Griesbach was destroyed by fire Saturday morning.

Crews were called at 1:10 a.m. to the home in the area of Admiral Girouard St. and Juchli Ave.

Members were on scene five minutes later, bringing the fire under control by 1:55 a.m. and declaring it out just after 3 a.m.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.