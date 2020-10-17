Advertisement
Early morning fire destroys home under construction
Published Saturday, October 17, 2020 10:46AM MDT
A home under construction in Griesbach was destroyed by fire Saturday morning.
Crews were called at 1:10 a.m. to the home in the area of Admiral Girouard St. and Juchli Ave.
Members were on scene five minutes later, bringing the fire under control by 1:55 a.m. and declaring it out just after 3 a.m.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.