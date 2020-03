EDMONTON -- Heavy smoke was seen in the area as firefighters battled a blaze in an empty home at 100 Street and 83 Avenue on Friday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. The fire was declared under control just before 9 a.m.

Firefighters removed some large tree branches with a chainsaw in order to make room for their ladder truck.

The home is abandoned and appears to be set for demolition. No injuries have been reported.