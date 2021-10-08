Early morning fire hits east Edmonton industrial complex

Edmonton -

Crews battled an early morning fire at an east Edmonton industrial complex on Friday morning.

Flames broke out around 5 a.m. at a complex near 75 Street and Argyle Road.

Social media video showed flames coming from the roof of a building in the complex.

Fire crews told CTV News that three business were affected, and two of them were likely damaged beyond repair.

Fire crews are expected remain on scene for several hours.