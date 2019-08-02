Early morning house fire damages west end home
House fire on Aug. 2, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 6:33AM MDT
Crews were called to a house fire in an abandoned house in west Edmonton on Friday morning.
The call came in for a home around 154 Street and 110 Avenue around 3:45 a.m.
Fire rescue tells CTV News the biggest difficulty in fighting the blaze was that the house was full of stuff.
The house suffered significant damage as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported, and no neighbouring houses were damaged.