Edmonton police are seeking a suspect after a man sustained serious injuries in a machete attack on Thursday morning.

Police say officers visited a home near 115 Ave and 95 Street around 8:30 a.m. and found a man in medical distress.

Investigators say they began a grid search for the suspect involving a dog unit but couldn't find the man.

The victim is recovering in hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.