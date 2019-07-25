Early morning machete assault prompts police manhunt
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:18PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:31PM MDT
Edmonton police are seeking a suspect after a man sustained serious injuries in a machete attack on Thursday morning.
Police say officers visited a home near 115 Ave and 95 Street around 8:30 a.m. and found a man in medical distress.
Investigators say they began a grid search for the suspect involving a dog unit but couldn't find the man.
The victim is recovering in hospital with serious injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.