EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Eastbound Ellerslie Road traffic slow due to crash

    One of two trucks involved in a crash on Ellerslie Road at 66 Street on Dec. 1, 2023, is towed away from the scene. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein) One of two trucks involved in a crash on Ellerslie Road at 66 Street on Dec. 1, 2023, is towed away from the scene. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein)

    Traffic in Ellerslie was affected by a crash early Friday morning.

    Two drivers – of a Ford F-150 and a Toyota Tacoma – were involved in the collision at 66 Street and Ellerslie Road at 7 a.m., an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said. 

    According to officials on scene, one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

    As of 7:30 a.m., eastbound Ellerslie Road was still blocked at 66 Street.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein 

