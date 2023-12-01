Eastbound Ellerslie Road traffic slow due to crash

Traffic in Ellerslie was affected by a crash early Friday morning.

Two drivers – of a Ford F-150 and a Toyota Tacoma – were involved in the collision at 66 Street and Ellerslie Road at 7 a.m., an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said.

According to officials on scene, one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

As of 7:30 a.m., eastbound Ellerslie Road was still blocked at 66 Street.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein