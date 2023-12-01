Eastbound Ellerslie Road traffic slow due to crash
Traffic in Ellerslie was affected by a crash early Friday morning.
Two drivers – of a Ford F-150 and a Toyota Tacoma – were involved in the collision at 66 Street and Ellerslie Road at 7 a.m., an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said.
According to officials on scene, one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. Neither vehicle had any passengers.
As of 7:30 a.m., eastbound Ellerslie Road was still blocked at 66 Street.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein
U.S. House expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's just the sixth expulsion in the chamber's history
The U.S. House voted Friday to expel GOP Rep. George Santos, a historic vote that will make the New York congressman the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the chamber.
Here's what parents and youth can do to prevent or deal with sextortion
With sextortion being a growing problem in Canada, there are tips and resources online to help parents, caregivers and youth address it.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' threaten to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are threatening to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
More salmonella-contaminated fruits pulled amid outbreak: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items that got taken off the shelves this week
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court rules
Lawsuits against Donald Trump brought by Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the U.S. Capitol riot, can move forward, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
Pfizer nixes more study of twice-daily obesity pill treatment that made many patients nauseous
Pfizer shares sank Friday when the drugmaker said it would abandon a twice-daily obesity treatment after more than half the patients in a clinical trial stopped taking it.
Appeal rejected in case of man who had duffel bag with 100 lbs. of cannabis
In a ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the appeal of a man who was found with 100 lbs. of cannabis near Banff in 2017.
'Dramatic' increases in younger Canadians' deaths contributed to our reduced life expectancy
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
1 dead in fatal shooting in Beltline
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Beltline.
Body found in Forest Lawn; death appears non-criminal: police
Calgary police are investigating a death in Forest Lawn.
WEATHER
WEATHER Seasonal start to the weekend ahead of warmup early next week
Temperatures in and around Calgary were in the low double-digits to kick off Friday with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -19 in some locations.
'Crawling along like turtles': Saskatoon councillors extend budget discussions to Friday
After hours of debate, Saskatoon city councillors found $2.7 million in savings on Thursday.
Unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in November as job market continues to cave
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month, as high interest rates weigh on job creation at a time when the country's population is growing rapidly.
-
Saskatoon credit union closure prompts calls for more community policing
Community leaders are reacting to the announcement that the St. Mary's Affinity Credit Union will be closing down due to safety concerns.
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Sask. hockey coach found guilty of sexual assault and assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was found guilty at Regina Court of King’s Bench on Friday of sexual assault and assault stemming from incidents that took place in August of 1988.
Saskatchewan auditor to look into hotel expenses for social services recipients
Saskatchewan's auditor is set to investigate the province's procurement and payment practices when people on social assistance need to stay at hotels.
-
One taken to hospital following early morning Regina house fire
One person was taken to hospital for what Regina Fire said was minor burn injuries following an early morning house fire on Friday.
3 youths in custody after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school
A school in the Halifax area has been placed under a hold and secure after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning.
'He's really shaken up': Homeless advocate posts dumpster video online
Surveillance video of a man being dumped into a garbage truck from a dumpster in Moncton, N.B., has been posted online.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Dartmouth: police
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.
Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end
A man is dead after he fell approximately two stories while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.
Ontario real estate law update with open bidding option enters into force
New rules for Ontario real estate are coming into force that are meant to provide more clarity and choice for buyers and sellers, though they don't go as far as some had hoped.
-
Fines for parking illegally in Toronto lots increased today. Here's what you need to know
The fines for drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property have increased today.
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke hospital's bilingual status
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a health-care institution's bilingual status — a move English-rights activists say is shocking.
-
MISSING CHILD
MISSING CHILD Boy, 11, missing: Montreal police seek help to find him
Montreal policed are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy. Kylidd Amos was last seen was last seen around 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 near the corner of 25th Avenue and 42nd Street in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.
-
OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end
A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.
Ottawa man, 38, charged with child pornography and extortion offences
A 38-year-old Ottawa man was arrested for allegedly extorting a 17-year-old girl from the United States for child pornography.
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
Male arrested after allegedly shooting at police in Six Nations
Police in Six Nations of the Grand River say no one was hurt after a male barricaded himself inside a home and shot at police.
Greens win second seat at Queen's Park in Kitchener Centre byelection
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
-
Kitchener restaurant robbed 3 times in 1 night, owner says
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in New Liskeard
Few details are available, but there is a heavy police presence Friday morning near Highway 11 and Bedard Drive in New Liskeard.
-
-
Suspect in triple stabbing in Sudbury charged with attempted murder
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody is facing attempted murder and other charges after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Man shot, killed by police after alleged threats at Abbotsford hospital
A man who was allegedly wielding a weapon and threatening staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver Island residents charged in suspected drug-trafficking ring linked to Hells Angels
Federal prosecutors have approved two dozen drug-trafficking charges against six people from Vancouver Island with suspected ties to the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
-
B.C. files application for Canada's first unexplained wealth order: minister
The British Columbia government has filed the first-ever application to secure an unexplained wealth order in Canada, the province's solicitor general said, calling the orders a “powerful tool” to clamp down on the proceeds of criminal activity.
Vancouver Island residents charged in suspected drug-trafficking ring linked to Hells Angels
Federal prosecutors have approved two dozen drug-trafficking charges against six people from Vancouver Island with suspected ties to the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
No fan of the spotlight, Christine Sinclair tries to make the best of retirement attention
As the clock counts down on Christine Sinclair's international career, her teammates and coach say their intensely private captain is trying to make the best of being squarely in the spotlight.
-
B.C. crisis support workers welcome new 988 suicide helpline
Canadians have a new mental-health support system as the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health launches 988, a suicide crisis helpline.