EDMONTON -- The Easter Bunny is preparing for the big day on Sunday. The bunny spoke to the mayors of Edmonton and Slave Lake, and said he’s doing his best to get to all Alberta homes this year.

“I spoke to the Easter bunny myself this weekend," said Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson. "The bunny wants to ensure all of you that the Easter bunny and his team will do his very best to deliver treats, but they may not be able to make it to every home this year."

The Easter Bunny would also like to remind people the Easter egg hunts can continue, but must be done safely within our homes.

Iveson added that the tooth fairy has also reached out to him, and her work will continue as well. She warned however that some tooth payments may be differed for the time being.