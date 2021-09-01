EDMONTON -- The death of a 46-year-old man in Edmonton's Eastwood community has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy concluded Byron Harvey was shot to death on Aug. 24.

Police say they were called to the home at 119 Avenue and 79 Street where he was found injured for a weapons complaint.

Harvey died in hospital.

Homicide investigators have asked anyone with information to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.