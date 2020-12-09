Advertisement
Easy Mulled Cranberry Moonshine Mule
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 10:37AM MST Last Updated Thursday, December 10, 2020 5:03AM MST
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 oz of Hansen Distillery Mulled Cranberry Moonshine
- Cranberry Ginger Ale (get diet for reduced sugar option)
- sprig of mint
- three fresh cranberries
INSTRUCTIONS:
This is the easiest cocktail to assemble, because local Edmonton distillery, Hansen Distillery, has done the heavy lifting by making a cocktail in a bottle.
Simply add your Mulled Cranberry Moonshine in a mule mug or glass filled with ice.
Top with the Cranberry ginger ale and garnish with mint and fresh cranberries.
Correction:
Backstory: