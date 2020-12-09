INGREDIENTS:

2 oz of Hansen Distillery Mulled Cranberry Moonshine

Cranberry Ginger Ale (get diet for reduced sugar option)

sprig of mint

three fresh cranberries

INSTRUCTIONS:

This is the easiest cocktail to assemble, because local Edmonton distillery, Hansen Distillery, has done the heavy lifting by making a cocktail in a bottle.

Simply add your Mulled Cranberry Moonshine in a mule mug or glass filled with ice.

Top with the Cranberry ginger ale and garnish with mint and fresh cranberries.

Correction: