EDMONTON -- When Shelley Erickson's teenage daughter was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa two years ago, the focus was immediately on helping her recover.

From medical attention to treatment options, she had everything she needed to battle her disease, which includes self-starvation and an intense fear of weight gain.

And then it became clear that the disease was impacting the entire family.

"My husband and I quickly realized that we would also need some help," Shelley Erickson said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

"We needed to learn a new language, how do we address questions people would ask us, how do we educate others about this. And we really needed to learn skills to be able to support our daughter while she went through her treatment."

More than 1 million Canadians struggle with an eating disorder.

Recovery can take years and it will affect them for the rest of their lives.

"Anyone struggling with an eating disorder, there is help out there," Maureen Plante with the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta said. "We're able to provide support and resources to not only people directly affected but also caregivers, parents, loved ones."

The non-profit organization provides support to people affected directly and indirectly by eating disorders, including professionally-facilitated support groups and access to valuable information and resources.

It made a world of difference for Erickson and for her daughter.

"She is in treatment now, she lives a successful life as a teenager, she goes to university, she does things and she battles this disease every day," Erickson said.

Eating Disorders Awareness Week is Feb. 1 to 7, 2020.