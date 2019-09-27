A University of Calgary study suggests economic downturns can lead to more suicides, especially in Alberta.

The study, "Suicide and the Economy," looks at the relationship between the number of suicides per 100,000 people and the unemployment rate from 2000 until 2017.

In 2017, Alberta's suicide rate was 14.9 per 100,000 people, just over three points higher than Canada's (11.4), according to the study.

Furthermore, the study found that a one percentage point increase in the unemployment rate increases the suicide rate by 2.8 per cent in Alberta, and by 2.1 per cent in Canada.

"An economic downturn may contribute to an increase in suicides by adding to financial stress through loss of income, threatened mortgage foreclosures, and perhaps by contributing to increased social isolation," wrote Ron Kneebone, the author of the study and a professor in the Department of Economics.

"Forty-six per cent of our clients are coming in with thoughts of suicide and quite a few of them have directly related that to the downturn in the market," said Kim Knull, the co-founder of Momentum Counselling.

Knull says the province needs to invest more to combat mental illness. The UCP vowed to spend $140 million in mental health and addiction services.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman