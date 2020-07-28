EDMONTON -- Alberta is promising to help municipalities through low oil prices and a global pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce a stimulus program for local governments on Tuesday as part of the province's economic recovery strategy.

He's promising the package will create jobs.

The ministers of municipal affairs and transportation, Kaycee Madu and Ric McIver, as well as the province's big city mayors, Don Iveson and Naheed Nenshi, and the municipal associations will also be there.

